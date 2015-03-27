Martin's 22 lift Rockets past short-handed Jazz

Kevin Martin scored on a three-point play with 6.9 seconds left and finished with 22 points to lead the Houston Rockets to a come-from-behind 97-96 victory over the short-handed Utah Jazz on Wednesday night.

C.J. Miles missed a last-second 3-pointer that would have won it for the Jazz, who were without starters Deron Williams and Andrei Kirilenko.

Utah (29-21) outscored Houston 19-7 over the final six minutes of the third quarter to take an 82-79 lead into the fourth.

But the Jazz couldn't match the Rockets from beyond the arc.

Houston made 11 of 22 on the night, while the Jazz were just 1 of 11 on 3-pointers.

Earl Watson, making his fourth straight start in place of Williams, came within a rebound and two assists of a triple double. But he couldn't make the big shot down the stretch, especially with the Jazz clinging to a 96-94 lead. He was 0 for 4 on 3-pointers.

Al Jefferson and Paul Millsap scored 20 points apiece to lead the Jazz, while Watson finished with 11 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.

Kyle Lowry added 16 points for the Rockets and made 4 of 5 from beyond the arc.

The Rockets had six players in double figures, with Chuck Hayes adding 13 points and 12 rebounds.

Houston, which had dropped three straight going into Wednesday's game, trailed 88-79 with 11:46 remaining after an alley oop dunk by reserve Jeremy Evans on a pass from Watson.

But the Rockets came back with 3-pointers by Aaron Brooks and Lowry to take a 91-88 lead.

Utah would tie it at 92 on a layup by Millsap, and again at 94 after a steal by Miles. Millsap put Utah ahead 96-94 with 1:25 left after a key rebound by Jefferson.

But the Jazz couldn't seal it.

Watson's long-distance miss with 15.9 seconds left gave the Rockets a final chance and Shane Battier got the ball inside to Martin, who scored and was fouled by Jefferson. Martin sank the free throw for the final margin.

Williams missed his fourth straight game with a strained tendon in his right wrist. Kirilenko suffered a sprained left ankle in Monday's win over Charlotte. Reserve center Mehmet Okur continues to battle a lower-back strain.

Combined the three averaged 39.1 points and 11.9 rebounds.

Watson started in place of Williams, and once again had a solid game. He had eight points, three rebounds and three assists in the first quarter.

Gordon Hayward started at forward in place of Kirilenko and was 4 of 4 for 10 points.

The Rockets led 30-26 after the first quarter thanks to 61.1 percent (11 of 16) shooting. The Jazz stayed close with six second-chance points.

Houston led by eight points in the second quarter before Utah's bench came to life. Evans hit a jumper as the shot clock expired, Miles completed a three-point play and Francisco Elson had his own three-point play after a strong move to the basket to put back an offensive rebound. His free throw tied the game at 41 with 7:50 left in the first half.

The Jazz led 55-54 at halftime behind a strong rebounding effort, 11 second-chance points and Miles, who had 15 points in 15 minutes off the bench.

Notes: Jazz G Williams saw hand specialist Dr. Steve Huish on Wednesday. An examination of an MRI confirmed a strained tendon and he remains day to day. ... Utah had only four turnovers in the first half. ... The Rockets were without Jordan Hill because of a sprained ankle.