Martinook, Coyotes overcome bizarre goal to beat Kings 3-2

Jordan Martinook scored 22 seconds into the third period to snap a tie, Shane Doan had a goal and an assist, and the Arizona Coyotes overcame a bizarre goal by Los Angeles to beat the Kings 3-2 on Saturday night.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson also scored and Louis Domingue stopped 21 shots as the Coyotes snapped a four-game skid and handed the Pacific Division leaders their second consecutive loss.

Nick Shore scored into an open net after Domingue took off his mask during play, and Dustin Brown scored his first goal in 11 games for the Kings, who have dropped three of four to Arizona.

Martinook roofed a backhand over Jonathan Quick off a breakaway on the first shift of the third. Quick had 26 saves.

The Coyotes finished 3-3-1 on their longest homestand of the season after giving up an odd goal early in the second period.

After playing the puck behind the net, Domingue got tangled up with the Kings' Tanner Pearson, then fell into teammate Boyd Gordon.

Domingue, who lost his stick, got up and removed his mask near the faceoff circle. Only there was no whistle. Play continued and Shore scored into an open net to tie it at 1.

Domingue, a 23-year-old rookie, charged the officials to complain he was interfered with. But after a long delay, the goal stood.

Ekman-Larsson put the Coyotes ahead on a power-play goal less than 3 minutes later off an impressive saucer feed from Max Domi.

Brown then scored his first goal since Dec. 29 when he poked in Jeff Carter's shot that hit the post.

But the Kings, playing their fifth game in eight days, faded. They weren't helped when Milan Lucic received a game misconduct early in the final period after landing a right hook into Kevin Connauton's face after Connauton slashed him.

Searching for offense after Arizona scored four goals in four games, Coyotes coach Dave Tippett tinkered with his lines. Struggling rookie Anthony Duclair was demoted to the fourth line, and Viktor Tikhonov moved to the second.

Defenseman Jarred Tinordi, acquired from Montreal a week ago in the John Scott deal, made his Arizona debut with Nicklas Grossman (ill) sitting out.

The changes seemed to spark Arizona, which outshot the Kings 12-3 in the first period. The lone goal came when Michael Stone's shot bounced off Doan's chest and past Quick at 13:43.

Doan was left with a black mark in the middle of his sweater after his team-best 17th goal. The 39-year-old Doan also assisted on Martinook's goal, adding to a remarkable season.

He passed Luc Robitaille and Scott Mellanby and moved into a tie with Mike Gartner for 25th on the NHL list by playing in his 1,432nd career game.

And at 925 points, Doan is five from surpassing Dale Hawerchuk's franchise record.

NOTES: The Kings matched a season low for shots in the first period. ... The Coyotes didn't hold a morning skate, but G Mike Smith (abdominal surgery) took some easy shots. He last played Dec. 8. "He'll get another four-day block this week," Tippett said. "We'll see where he is coming out of the (All-Star) break, whether he's close to being a practice player or not."