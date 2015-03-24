Martino to serve one-match touchline ban

Barcelona, Spain (SportsNetwork.com) - Barcelona manager Gerardo Martino will serve a one-game touchline ban after he was sent off during his team's 3-1 defeat at Real Sociedad on Saturday.

Martino was sent to the stands by referee David Fernandez Borbalan after an argument with the official in the tunnel at halftime.

The punishment means that Martino much watch Barca's league encounter with Almeria on Sunday from the stands, while the Catalan club announced that it will not appeal the decision.

Barcelona enters this weekend three points back of leaders Real Madrid at the top of La Liga.