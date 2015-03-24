Marlins take a chance on Marmol

Miami, FL (SportsNetwork.com) - The Miami Marlins signed former closer Carlos Marmol to a one-year contract on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old right-hander finished 2-4 with a 4.41 earned run average and two saves over 52 appearances for the Cubs and Dodgers in 2013.

"With the signing of Carlos, we add a proven reliever with experience in the late innings," said Marlins president of baseball operations Michael Hill. "We are thrilled to add a player of his quality to an already deep bullpen."

Marmol had racked up 92 saves for Chicago from 2010-12, but fell out of favor as his volatile nature began to affect his role as closer. He was acquired by Los Angeles on July 2 for Matt Guerrier, and closed the year without recording a decision in eight games while allowing just six earned runs in 21 1/3 innings.

He made two appearances in the 2013 postseason, tossing 3 2/3 scoreless innings in the NLCS against the Cardinals, with five strikeouts and one walk.

Since breaking into the majors in 2006, the native of the Dominican Republic has gone 23-32 with a 3.46 ERA and 117 saves over 504 appearances, including 13 starts for the Cubs during his rookie campaign.

To make room on the 40-man roster, the Marlins designated pitcher Chris Hatcher for assignment.