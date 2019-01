The Miami Marlins signed infielder Wilson Valdez to a minor league contract on Saturday with an invitation to major league camp.

Valdez is a seven-year veteran in the majors and spent 2012 with Cincinnati, where he batted .206 with 15 RBI and 15 runs scored in 77 games.

In 439 games with the White Sox, Padres, Mariners, Dodgers, Mets, Phillies and Reds, he has batted .236 with six home runs, 107 RBI and 131 runs scored.