The Florida Marlins have released outfielder Mike Cameron.

Cameron made a pinch-hit appearance during Monday's win over the Braves. He was released after the game.

In 45 games with Florida this year, Cameron hit .238 with six homers and 18 RBI. He also hit .149 with three homers and nine runs batted in over 33 games with the Red Sox earlier this season.

The 17-year veteran is a career .249 hitter with 278 homers and 968 RBI over 1,955 games.