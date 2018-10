The Miami Marlins recalled infielder Donovan Solano from Triple-A New Orleans Tuesday.

Solano, 25, hit .278 with a home run and five RBI in 30 games before missing a month due to an intercostal strain. When he was healthy to come off the disabled list on June 10, the Marlins optioned him to New Orleans.

While there, Solano hit .379 and knocked in nine runs in 17 games.

Solano replaces outfielder Jordan Brown, who was optioned to New Orleans Monday night.