Marlins OF Stanton receives NL weekly honors

Miami Marlins right fielder Giancarlo Stanton was named the National League Player of the Week for the period ending Aug. 26.

The 22-year-old slugger crushed five home runs during the week -- tying for the most in the Majors -- posting an .857 slugging percentage while collecting eight RBI and seven runs scored. Stanton's home run in each of the three games against the Dodgers this weekend gave him 29 for the season and 85 for his career, surpassing Andruw Jones (84) and Mickey Mantle (84) for the ninth-most all-time for a player under the age of 23.

Since returning from the disabled list on Aug. 7, Stanton has hit the most homeruns in the National League (10) and has driven in the second most RBI (19).

Other players considered for the award included Stanton's teammate Donovan Solano, St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright, outfielder Andre Either of the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets starting pitcher R.A. Dickey.