Marlins' Buehrle sluggish in final spring start

Mark Buehrle had another rough outing. He's not worried.

Buehrle had trouble pitching into the sixth inning, allowing four runs — three earned — and seven hits in the Miami Marlins' 6-5 win over the New York Mets on Saturday.

"I feel like I've thrown terrible, as always, but it's not all about results, it's about getting your work in, innings up, pitch count up, get ready for opening day," Buehrle said.

Minor leaguer Clint Sammons hit a game-ending single for Miami.

Mets ace Johan Santana was happy with his bullpen session at Port St. Lucie earlier in the day and will see how he feels Sunday before the team names it's starting pitcher for opening day on Thursday.

Miguel Batista, who learned Friday he made the Mets as a long reliever and spot starter, allowed Hanley Ramirez's solo homer in the second inning. Batista pitched two innings.

Closer Frank Francisco relieved Batista and allowed two runs and five hits in two innings.

"He's one of those veteran guys. I've had probably five or six people in the last week say don't get caught up in what he does in spring training, he does it every spring," Mets manager Terry Collins said. "He steps it up when the big lights come on."

Francisco is schedule to pitch one inning on Monday.

Buehrle cruised through four innings but ran into trouble in the fifth and only got one out in the sixth before hitting his pitch count. He threw 93 pitches.

The Mets scored three runs in the fifth inning, hitting the ball hard four times.

"I made a couple of mistakes, I had the ball up," Buehrle said. "Whenever I'm good and my ball is moving the way I want it to we get a lot of groundballs. When they're hitting the ball in the air it just means I'm up in the zone and a lot of times that's trouble for me."

Lucas Duda doubled and scored on a triple by catcher Josh Thole. Pinch-hitter Mike Nickeas then tied the score 3-all with a home run over the right field fence.

"For one inning he stayed there for a half an hour, that happens," Marlins manager Ozzie Guillen said.

Buehrle was removed in sixth inning after walking Jason Bay. Bay later scored on an error by shortstop Donnie Murphy.

Guillen has seen bad springs from Buehrle when both were with the White Sox.

"That's the first time I've managed Buehrle he had a pretty good spring training," Guillen said. "Every other spring training was pretty ugly. I kind of like that. He's ready to go."

Chris Coghlan had a hit in his only at-bat and drove in two runs for the Marlins. Mets second baseman Daniel Murphy was 2 for 2.

NOTES: Infielder Donovan Solano, who was 2 for 3 and is hitting .410, was told by the Marlins will be optioned to Triple-A, meaning Donnie Murphy will make the team. Guillen said Solano, who was released last year by the Cardinals and has never played in the big leagues, had the best spring training on the team. ... Houston Astros owner Jim Crane toured the Mets' spring training site. The Mets are looking for a team to share their facility Port St. Lucie. The Astros deal in Kissimmee expires in 2015.