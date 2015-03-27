Marlines OF Stanton misses game with sore knee

Miami Marlins outfielder Giancarlo Stanton missed Tuesday's game with the Milwaukee Brewers because of a sore right knee.

The move was precautionary and shouldn't affect his first appearance in next week's All-Star game or Home Run Derby.

"We thought he would take batting practice, see how he feels, but I don't want to take any chances," Marlins manager Ozzie Guillen said. "It is an early game after a night game and also last night's game was like 10 hours, or at least the first two innings.

"I think he can pinch hit, if we need him, I hope. Tomorrow we will see how he is."

Stanton is batting .283 and leads the team in home runs (19) and RBIs (50), while appearing in 78 of 79 games this season.

He has the third highest home rule total in the NL, trailing Ryan Braun (22) and Carlos Beltran (20).