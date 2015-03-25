Mark Richt unimpressed as Aaron Murray throws 3 of Georgia's 6 interceptions in scrimmage

Keith Marshall had a 75-yard touchdown run but Aaron Murray threw three interceptions in Georgia's scrimmage that left coach Mark Richt unimpressed.

Richt says the Bulldogs lacked energy in Wednesday's scrimmage at Sanford Stadium.

Murray completed 13 of 18 passes for 198 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions. In all, Georgia quarterbacks threw six interceptions.

Hutson Mason completed 12 of 18 passes for 197 yards and a touchdown. Freshman Brice Ramsey threw two interceptions and Christian LeMay also threw an interception.

Sophomore cornerback Sheldon Dawson had two interceptions. Damian Swann, Shaquille Fluker, Brendan Langley and Austin Herod also picked off passes.

Linebackers Jordan Jenkins and Reggie Carter each had six tackles.

Marshall ran for 80 yards. Todd Gurley had 12 carries for 59 yards and a touchdown.