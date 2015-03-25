Mark Helfrich takes over the Ducks but new football center steals the spotlight

Mark Helfirch opened his first fall camp as head coach of the Ducks on Monday but he got upstaged by Oregon's new football performance center.

The lavish complex adjacent to Autzen Stadium houses a locker room with showers lined in Italian tile, a team auditorium with seats upholstered in the same leather Ferrari uses, and a 25,000-square-foot weight room with Brazilian hardwood floors.

Helfrich, the team's former offensive coordinator who was promoted to head coach when Chip Kelly left for the Philadelphia Eagles, says that if a building could be a superhero, this is it.

The Ducks have an ever-growing national profile on the field, but the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex, as it is officially named, is world-class.