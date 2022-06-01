Marion Barber, former Dallas Cowboys running back, dead at 38: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber has died, according to a report. He was 38.

Barber was found dead by Frisco police at his apartment in Texas on Wednesday, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported. His cause of death was not immediately known.

"Frisco Police responded to a welfare concern at an apartment believed to be leased by Marion Barber," police spokesperson Joshua Lovell told Fox News Digital. "Frisco Police along with the Collin County Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating an unattended death at the location."

Barber, who was set to turn 39 next week, was a bruising running back for the Cowboys from 2005-2010.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He made the Pro Bowl in 2007 and, along with quarterback Tony Romo, helped lead the team to playoffs three times.

Known for his hard-hitting style of running, Barber rushed for 4,358 yards and scored 47 rushing touchdowns in six seasons with the Cowboys.

COWBOYS' DAK PRESCOTT ON TEXAS SCHOOL SHOOTING: 'IT MAKES ME FEARFUL TO HAVE CHILDREN'

He played his final season in the NFL with the Chicago Bears, where he rushed for 422 yards while averaging 3.7 yards per rushing attempt.

He averaged 4.1 yards per rush in his NFL career.

After his playing career ended, Barber would get into trouble with the law.

Last month he pleaded no contest following his arrest in 2019 on two misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief. That stemmed from a 2018 incident in which he allegedly damaged two cars while jogging in Frisco.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In 2014, Barber was detained by police and taken to a hospital for a mental health evaluation.