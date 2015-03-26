Mariners top Red Sox

Casper Wells hit a solo homer, Charlie Furbush 3, on Sunday to deny Tim Wakefield's latest attempt to earn his 200th career win.

Ichiro Suzuki collected two hits and scored a run for the Mariners and Mike Carp had an RBI single to extend his hitting streak to 14 games, the longest for a Seattle rookie since Ichiro in 2001.

Furbush (3-4) allowed one run on four hits and two walks while striking out six and improved to 2-1 in four appearances since being acquired from Detroit last month.

Wakefield (6-5) tossed his first complete game of the season -- and 32nd of his career -- but took the loss after giving up nine hits and two walks. The 45-year-old knuckleballer is winless in his last four starts since July 24 and stuck on 199 victories.

The Mariners captured the last two games of this three-game series to end Boston's team-record streak of seven consecutive winning road trips. The Red Sox went 3-3 on a six-game trek.