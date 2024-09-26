Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Seattle Mariners

Mariners condemn Macklemore after 'F--- America' remark: 'Sports and music should connect, not divide us'

Mariners joined the Kraken and Sounders

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Israel targets Hezbollah in Lebanon airstrikes Video

Israel targets Hezbollah in Lebanon airstrikes

The Israel Defense Forces said around 290 Hezbollah targets have been hit in southern Lebanon over the last day, including thousands of launcher barrels and additional terrorist infrastructure.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

The Seattle Mariners on Wednesday joined the Seattle Kraken and Seattle Sounders FC in condemning Macklemore for his anti-America remark at an anti-Israel event.

The Mariners released a statement on the issue, following the Kraken and the Sounders.

"We are aware of the incident and agree with the other teams in town. Sports and music should connect, not divide us," the team said, via FOX 13 Seattle. "We continue to monitor and research the latest developments."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Macklemore waves

Recording artist Macklemore waves to the fans before throwing out the first pitch prior to the game between the Seattle Mariners and the New York Yankees at Safeco Field in Seattle on June 12, 2014. (Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports)

Macklemore has ties to the Kraken and Sounders. He is a part of each team’s ownership group. The two organizations said in a joint statement earlier this week they were "evaluating" their ties to the Seattle-based rapper.

"We believe that sports bring people together and unite us. We are aware of Macklemore’s increasingly divisive comments, and they do not reflect the values of our respective ownership groups, leagues, or organizations," the teams said on Monday, via KOMO News

He joined the ownership group of the Sounders in August 2019 and was a part of the Kraken’s ownership group in April 2022.

"We are currently evaluating our collective options on this matter," the statement added.

Macklemore performed at the "Palestine Will Live Forever Festival" in Seattle when he made the controversial remarks.

Macklemore and Felix Hernandez

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Felix Hernandez, left, and recording artist Macklemore walk off the field after Macklemore threw out the first pitch to Hernandez prior to the game between the Seattle Mariners and the New York Yankees at Safeco Field in Seattle on June 12, 2014. (Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports)

MACKLEMORE DECLARES 'F--- AMERICA' TO CHEERS AT SEATTLE CONCERT BENEFITING UN AGENCY WITH ALLEGED HAMAS TIES

"Straight up, say it. I'm not gonna stop you. I'm not gonna stop you," Macklemore said, appearing to reference chants from the crowd. 

"Yeah, F--- America," the Grammy-winning performer said, sending the crowd into cheers. The video was shared on X by journalist Cam Higby.

Macklemore released a lengthy statement on Wednesday about the backlash, admitting he made a mistake in anger but still offered his support to Palestinians.

"I’ve slipped in front of the world before. I’m sure I’ll do it again," the statement read. "But they will not silence my voice, and they will not close my heart. I’ve lost endorsements, I’ve lost shows, I’ve lost business ties. I am still here, unwavering in my support for a ‘Free Palestine.’"

Macklemore with fans

Recording artist Macklemore carries the trophy after the MLS Cup between the Seattle Sounders and the Toronto FC at CenturyLink Field in Seattle on Nov. 10, 2019. (Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I care about humanity and this earth too much to turn back now. My intent always comes back to the pursuit of peace, love, equality and liberation for all. And that isn’t radical, it’s human. I don’t think I’m alone."

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.