Mariners condemn Macklemore after 'F--- America' remark: 'Sports and music should connect, not divide us'

The Seattle Mariners on Wednesday joined the Seattle Kraken and Seattle Sounders FC in condemning Macklemore for his anti-America remark at an anti-Israel event.

The Mariners released a statement on the issue, following the Kraken and the Sounders.

"We are aware of the incident and agree with the other teams in town. Sports and music should connect, not divide us," the team said, via FOX 13 Seattle. "We continue to monitor and research the latest developments."

Macklemore has ties to the Kraken and Sounders. He is a part of each team’s ownership group. The two organizations said in a joint statement earlier this week they were "evaluating" their ties to the Seattle-based rapper.

"We believe that sports bring people together and unite us. We are aware of Macklemore’s increasingly divisive comments, and they do not reflect the values of our respective ownership groups, leagues, or organizations," the teams said on Monday, via KOMO News.

He joined the ownership group of the Sounders in August 2019 and was a part of the Kraken’s ownership group in April 2022.

"We are currently evaluating our collective options on this matter," the statement added.

Macklemore performed at the "Palestine Will Live Forever Festival" in Seattle when he made the controversial remarks.

MACKLEMORE DECLARES 'F--- AMERICA' TO CHEERS AT SEATTLE CONCERT BENEFITING UN AGENCY WITH ALLEGED HAMAS TIES

"Straight up, say it. I'm not gonna stop you. I'm not gonna stop you," Macklemore said, appearing to reference chants from the crowd.

"Yeah, F--- America," the Grammy-winning performer said, sending the crowd into cheers. The video was shared on X by journalist Cam Higby.

Macklemore released a lengthy statement on Wednesday about the backlash, admitting he made a mistake in anger but still offered his support to Palestinians.

"I’ve slipped in front of the world before. I’m sure I’ll do it again," the statement read. "But they will not silence my voice, and they will not close my heart. I’ve lost endorsements, I’ve lost shows, I’ve lost business ties. I am still here, unwavering in my support for a ‘Free Palestine.’"

"I care about humanity and this earth too much to turn back now. My intent always comes back to the pursuit of peace, love, equality and liberation for all. And that isn’t radical, it’s human. I don’t think I’m alone."