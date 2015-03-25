Mariners activate Morse, DFA Bay

The Seattle Mariners have activated outfielder Michael Morse from the 15-day disabled list and designated outfielder Jason Bay for assignment.

Morse has been on the disabled list since June 22 with a strained right quadriceps muscle. He was batting .251 with 11 home runs and 23 RBI in 56 games before the injury.

Bay appeared in 68 games with Seattle this season and hit .204 with six doubles, 11 home runs and 20 RBI.

The 34-year-old Bay has also played for San Diego (2003), Pittsburgh (2003-2008), Boston (2008-09) and the Mets (2010-2012).