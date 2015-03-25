Mariners acquire Aaron Harang from Rockies for Steven Hensley and cash

The Seattle Mariners have acquired right-handed pitcher Aaron Harang from the Colorado Rockies in exchange for right-hander Steven Hensley and cash.

The Rockies acquired Harang on April 6 when they traded catcher Ramon Hernandez to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Harang went 10-10 with a 3.61 ERA last season for the Dodgers.

The Rockies never intended to keep Harang, and the Mariners needed another starter after allowing Jon Garland to opt out of his contract this spring rather than adding him to their roster. The Rockies scooped up Garland and put him in their rotation.

Hensley was a fourth-round draft choice by the Mariners in 2008 out of Elon University. He has a 30-30 record in 123 career minor league appearances, including two at Triple-A Tacoma this season.