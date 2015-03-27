Mares, Moreno win bouts in El Paso

Abner Mares captured the vacant WBC super bantamweight title with a dominating unanimous decision over Eric Morel Saturday night at the Don Haskins Convention Center.

Mares (24-0-1, 13 KOs) won by scores of 120-107 from judge Duane Ford and 119-109 from Don Griffin and Raul Valencia. Mares, who was coming off a victory over Joseph Agbeko in December, was never in trouble in the fight.

Morel (46-3, 23 KOs) suffered his first loss since March 2005 against Martin Castillo.

Also on the card, Anselmo Moreno (33-1-1, 12 KOs) won the WBA super bantamweight belt with a ninth-round technical knockout of David de la Mora (24-2, 17 KOs). It was the 10th successful defense of Moreno's title, who was ahead comfortably at the time of the stoppage. There were also knockdowns for Moreno in the second and sixth rounds.