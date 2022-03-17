March Madness 2022: Richmond upsets Iowa in first-round stunner

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

No. 12 Richmond upset No. 5 Iowa in the first round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament on Thursday, 67-63.

It’s the first time the Spiders moved to the Round of 32 since 2011. Richmond made the regional semifinal as a No. 12 seed in that tournament and find themselves inching toward that direction once again.

Richmond needed to win the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament to get the automatic bid and were an underdog coming into the game against Iowa. The Hawkeyes were a favorite to go deep into the tournament, having won 12 out of their last 14 games including the Big Ten Conference Tournament.

The officiating came into question toward the end of the game.

Iowa forward Kris Murray appeared to be fouled on a three-point shot. The call may have altered the way the game played out for both teams.

Richmond guard Jacob Gilyard led Richmond with 24 points. He was one of three Spiders players who reached in double figures in scoring. He added six rebound and six assists to his stat line.

Tyler Burton and Nathan Cayo gave a huge hand to Richmond’s scoring effort. Burton finished the game with 18 points, 11 rebounds and three steals. Cayo had 15 points and two rebounds.

Two Iowa players were in double figures — Keegan Murray and Patrick McCaffrey. Murray scored 21 points and had nine rebounds. McCaffrey had 18 points and was 4-for-7 from three-point range.

Richmond will play No. 4 Providence on Saturday. The Friars defeated No. 13 South Dakota State in first round.