College Basketball
March Madness hero Doug Edert involved in slap fight with Syracuse player

Bryant won the game 73-72

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Doug Edert was thrust into the spotlight in the spring when he helped lead Saint Peter’s on an improbable run through the NCAA Tournament before losing to North Carolina in the Elite Eight.

But the 2022-23 season has been much different for Edert so far.

Judah Mintz of the Syracuse Orange reacts after being shoved by Doug Edert of the Bryant University Bulldogs at JMA Wireless Dome on Nov. 26, 2022, in Syracuse, New York.

Judah Mintz of the Syracuse Orange reacts after being shoved by Doug Edert of the Bryant University Bulldogs at JMA Wireless Dome on Nov. 26, 2022, in Syracuse, New York. (Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

He transferred to Bryant University in the spring after Shaheen Holloway left the Peacocks to take over the Seton Hall job. Edert was back in the spotlight on Saturday – but for the wrong reasons.

Bryant was leading their game against Syracuse 25-17 in the first half when the Orange’s Judah Mintz was whistled for a charge. Mintz got tangled up with Edert and he slapped Edert in the face. Edert responded with a slap of his own and players and coaches quickly stepped in.

Doug Edert of the Bryant University Bulldogs reacts after slapping Judah Mintz of the Syracuse Orange on Nov. 26, 2022, in Syracuse, New York.

Doug Edert of the Bryant University Bulldogs reacts after slapping Judah Mintz of the Syracuse Orange on Nov. 26, 2022, in Syracuse, New York. (Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

After an official review, Edert and Mintz were ejected along with Bryant players Kvonn Cramer and Tyler Brelsford for leaving the bench. Assistant coaches Phil Martinell Jr. and Chris Cole were also ejected.

Syracuse assistants Adrian Autry and Allen Griffin and Syracuse director of basketball operations Pete Corasaniti were also tossed.

Sherif Gross-Bullock scored 15 points, including the go-ahead bucket with less than a second remaining to give Bryant the 73-72 win.

Head coach Jared Grasso of the Bryant University Bulldogs speaks with Doug Edert and Sherif Gross-Bullock during the first half against the Syracuse Orange on Nov. 26, 2022.

Head coach Jared Grasso of the Bryant University Bulldogs speaks with Doug Edert and Sherif Gross-Bullock during the first half against the Syracuse Orange on Nov. 26, 2022. (Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Bryant moved to 5-1 on the season. Syracuse fell to 3-3.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.

