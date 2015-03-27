Marathoner Paula Radcliffe expecting second child in September

LONDON (Reuters) - Marathon world record holder Paula Radcliffe is expecting her second child in September.

"As always when nature is involved it's hard to plan but the idea was we could get pregnant this year and have 2011 to comfortably come back to racing," the 36-year-old Briton told the BBC on Friday.

"The 2012 Olympics (in London) is the big goal and we think this works out perfectly for that," added Radcliffe, who had a daughter in January 2007.

Radcliffe has not competed since she finished fourth in last November's New York marathon and, apart from the Commonwealth Games in October, has no major championships this year.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Tony Jimenez)