Maple Leafs' Jake Muzzin carried off ice after collision with Blue Jackets player

Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Jake Muzzin was taken off the ice on a stretcher during his game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday night and transported to a hospital.

Muzzin went down with fewer than two minutes remaining in the game after his head made contact with Blue Jackets’ Oliver Bjorkstrand behind Columbus’ net. He was attended to by a trainer and then taken off the ice.

AHO, REIMER HELP HURRICANES BEAT RANGERS 4-1 FOR SWEEP

The Maple Leafs released an update on his condition after the game.

“Maple Leafs defenseman Jake Muzzin was transported to hospital following an on-ice collision in the third period tonight. He is alert and able to move all limbs. Further updates will be provided once available,” the team said.

STARS' TYLER SEGUIN, 3 OTHERS KNEEL DURING AMERICAN, CANADIAN NATIONAL ANTHEMS

“It's difficult, seeing a guy like Jake, who is very well-loved in the locker room, being as tough as (he is), being told to lay down and not move,” Toronto goalie Frederik Andersen said. “So we're really thinking about him and making sure all the right steps are taken and hopefully he'll recover soon.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Toronto was able to tie its qualifying-round series against the Blue Jackets with a 3-0 victory. The two teams are playing a best-of-five series to determine who makes the Stanley Cup Playoffs’ main rounds.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.