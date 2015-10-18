Manziel, RG3 active; Manuel starts for Bills with Taylor out

Johnny Manziel was active for the Cleveland Browns against the Denver Broncos despite being questioned by police during the week in connection with a heated argument with his girlfriend.

Manziel is the backup again for quarterback Josh McCown.

Another reserve QB who is active Sunday is Robert Griffin III - the Washington Redskins' third-stringer and had been inactive every week this season. But the Redskins have so many injuries, that they had no choice but to make RG3 active against the New York Jets. Among Washington's inactives: left tackle Trent Williams, wideout DeSean Jackson, cornerbacks DeAngelo Hall and Chris Culliver, and tight end Jordan Reed - all starters.

In other quarterback news: Buffalo's EJ Manuel starts in place of the inactive Tyrod Taylor (sprained left knee) against Cincinnati, while Pittsburgh's Ben Roethlisberger (sprained left knee) sits against Arizona, his third game in a row on the sideline.

Both the Browns and Broncos were missing key defenders: Denver's pass rusher DeMarcus Ware (back), and Cleveland's cornerback Joe Haden (concussion) and safety Tashaun Gipson (ankle).

Houston star J.J. Watt was active despite an illness and expected to start at Jacksonville, which was without running back T.J. Yeldon (groin). Toby Gerhart was going to start in Yeldon's place.

For the Bears, the good news was that wide receivers Alshon Jeffery (hamstring) and Eddie Royal (ankle) and tight end Martellus Bennett (quadriceps) were back from injuries and active after all three were listed as questionable.

The Vikings had a surprise inactive in defensive end Everson Griffen, the team's leader with three sacks, who was out with an illness. Rookie Danielle Hunter filling in with his first career start. Another key defensive player out Sunday was Titans linebacker Avery Williamson (hamstring), who normally wears the coach/player communication device calling out plays.

All of the inactives:

---

CHICAGO AT DETROIT

Bears: CB Terrance Mitchell, S Antrel Rolle, RB Antone Smith, LB Shea McClellin, OG Nick Becton, OT Jermon Bushrod, DT Bruce Gaston.

Lions: S James Ihedigbo, RB Joique Bell, LB DeAndre Levy, OT Corey Robinson, TE Eric Ebron, TE Brandon Pettigrew, DT Haloti Ngata.

---

KANSAS CITY AT MINNESOTA

Chiefs: QB Aaron Murray, CB Marcus Cooper, OT Jah Reid, WR Frankie Hammond Jr., TE Brian Parker, LB Josh Mauga, NT Dontari Poe.

Vikings: QB Taylor Heinicke, WR Charles Johnson, CB Jabari Price, C Nick Easton, TE Chase Ford, DE Justin Trattou, DE Everson Griffen,

---

MIAMI AT TENNESSEE

Dolphins: CB Tony Lippett, LB Chris McCain, C Sam Brenner, OL Jeff Linkenbach, WR Matt Hazel, DT A.J. Francis, S Jonathan Dowling.

Titans: QB Charlie Whitehurst, RB Terrance West, LB Avery Williamson, G Quinton Spain, TE Chase Coffman, DE Ropati Pitoitua, NT Sammie Hill.

---

DENVER AT CLEVELAND

Broncos: LB DeMarcus Ware, OL Ty Sambrailo, RB Juwan Thompson, QB Trevor Siemian, DL Darius Kilgo, CB Lorenzo Doss, OL Shelley Smith.

Browns: QB Austin Davis, WR Marlon Moore, DB Joe Haden, DB Tashaun Gipson, LB Craig Robertson, WR Dwayne Bowe, TE E.J. Bibbs.

---

WASHINGTON AT N.Y. JETS

Redskins: WR DeSean Jackson, CB DeAngelo Hall, CB Chris Culliver, RB Matt Jones, OT Trent Williams, C Kory Lichtensteiger, TE Jordan Reed.

Jets: QB Bryce Petty, WR Chris Owusu, CB Marcus Williams, S Jaiquawn Jarrett, OL Jarvis Harrison, OL Ben Ijalana, DE Stephen Bowen.

---

ARIZONA AT PITTSBURGH

Cardinals: QB Matt Barkley, WR JJ Nelson, LB Shaq Riddick, LB Alex Okafor, T DJ Humphries, G Earl Watford, NT Xavier Williams.

Steelers: QB Ben Roethlisberger, S Will Allen, CB Cortez Allen, LB Ryan Shazier, OL Chris Hubbard, TE Jesse James, LB Jarvis Jones.

---

TEXANS AT JAGUARS

Houston: S Quintin Demps, LB Brian Peters, C Greg Mancz, OG Xavier Su'a-Filo, WR Nate Washington, OLB Jadeveon Clowney, DE Jeoffrey Pagan.

Jacksonville: RB T.J. Yeldon, WR Marqise Lee, RB Bernard Pierce, S James Sample, DE Chris Smith, CB Nick Marshall, OL Tyler Shatley.

---

CINCINNATI AT BUFFALO

Bengals: WR Greg Little, WR Mario Alford, CB Leon Hall, TE C.J. Uzomah, DT Marcus Hardison, DT Pat Sims, DE Margus Hunt.

Bills: QB Tyrod Taylor, WR Percy Harvin, RB Karlos Williams, S Josh Bush, OL Gabe Ikard, WR Marcus Easley, DT Alex Carrington.

---

AP NFL website: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP-NFL