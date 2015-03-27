Mangini Fired by Browns After Second Straight 5-11 Season

BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns have fired coach Eric Mangini following a second straight 5-11 season that ended with a humiliating home loss to the rival Pittsburgh Steelers.

He was dismissed during a Monday morning meeting with team president Mike Holmgren. The club announced his dismissal in a statement.

Mangini went just 10-22 with the Browns and finished his second season with a four-game losing streak. Cleveland went 2-6 following an upset of NFL heavyweight New England on Nov. 7 -- a victory that seemed like a turning point. Instead, it only triggered a slide.

Mangini's ouster seemed set long before Sunday's 41-9 loss, and the rout certainly didn't help his cause with Holmgren, the Super Bowl-winning coach who may return to the sideline.