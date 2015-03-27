Mandic wins taekwondo tournament for Serbia's first gold

Serbia's Milica Mandic upset the reigning world champion to claim taekwondo gold in the women's heavyweight division Saturday at the London Games.

Mandic beat top-seeded Anne-Caroline Graffe of France by a 9-7 score to win the over-67-kilogram class and earn the first gold for Serbia since it split with Montenegro after the 2006 Winter Games. Montenegro claimed its first medal since the division on Saturday, grabbing a silver in women's handball.

The Serbian fighter also defeated defending gold medalist Maria del Rosario Espinoza of Mexico in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

"I just can't believe it," said Mandic. "I'm so proud I did it for my country."

While Graffe won a silver, del Rosario Espinoza and Russia's Anastasia Baryshnikova settled for bronze.

In the men's heavyweight (over-80kg) class, Anthony Obame lost to Italy's Carlo Molfetta in the final match but he still earned silver for Gabon's first Olympic medal.

While Obame won his country's first medal in any Olympic sport, Molfetta became the second Italian fighter to medal in taekwondo. Italy's Mauro Sarimiento previously won a silver in 2008 and a bronze here in London in the men's under-80kg division.

Cuba's Robelis Despaigne and Liu Xiaobo of China were awarded heavyweight bronze.