Malaga reaches Champions League group stage

Malaga maintained its two-goal lead from the first match of its Champions League playoff round series against Panathinaikos on Tuesday, tying 0-0 on the road to advance on aggregate, 2-0.

Malaga advanced to the group stage for the first-ever time, giving Spain four teams in the tournament. Malaga won the first leg in Spain, 2-0, and that edge held up on the road.

Anderlecht also advanced Tuesday, as Deiudonne Mbokani and Oleksandr Yakovenko scored after the 80th minute in a 2-1 win against AEL Limassol that helped the Belgium club advance on aggregate, 3-2.

Dinamo Zagreb secured its place in the group stage for the second consecutive season with a 1-0 win at Maribor to advance on aggregate, 3-1.

Also Tuesday, BATE tied Kiryat Shmona, 1-1, to advance on aggregate, 3-1, and Braga beat Udinese, 5-4, on penalties after the teams tied, 2-2, on aggregate.

Basel visits CFR Cluj, Helsingborg visits Celtic, Lille visits Copenhagen, Monchengladbach visits Dynamo Kyiv, and Spartak Moscow visits Fenerbahce on Wednesday to decide the final five spots in the group stage.

The Champions League group stage draw will be held on Thursday.