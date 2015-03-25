Madrid court adjourns John Tomic case to October as alleged victim unable to attend hearing

A Madrid court has postponed the trial of the father of Australian tennis player Bernard Tomic because the victim of an alleged assault was unable to attend a hearing.

John Tomic was charged with assaulting his son's hitting partner, Thomas Drouet, after allegedly head-butting him near their hotel before last week's Madrid Open.

Drouet said he was left with a broken nose and temporarily needed a neck brace.

A hearing was scheduled for Tuesday but the Madrid court said it has been postponed until October because Drouet is abroad and unable to attend.

The court said John Tomic is free to leave the country but will be required by law to return when a new date is set.