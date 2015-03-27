Macari's 28-yard TD reception the difference as Georgetown slides by Bucknell 10-3

Stephen Skon hit Kevin Macari for a 28-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter for what proved to be the difference maker Saturday as Georgetown defeated Bucknell 10-3.

The score came at the end of a nine play, 80-yard drive. Skon completed 5 of 5 passes on the drive for 92 yards, including a pair of passes to Macari, who finished the day with seven grabs for 71 yards.

Skon was 19-of-29 passing in the game for 231 yards and the score.

Macari's touchdown put Georgetown (5-5, 2-2 Patriot League) up 10-0 following Matt MacZura's 20-yard field goal in the first quarter.

Bucknell's Sean Cobelli hit a 37-yard field goal in the fourth quarter, ending the Hoyas' shutout bid.

The Bison (2-8, 0-5) managed just 168 yards of offense and seven first downs to Georgetown's 22.

The win snapped a four-game losing streak in the series for Georgetwon.