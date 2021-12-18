MAC commish rips Cure Bowl referees over 'egregious errors' late in 4th quarter

Mid-American Conference Commissioner Jon Steinbrecher on Saturday ripped the officiating crew from the Cure Bowl between Coastal Carolina and Northern Illinois.

The Huskies were driving with a few seconds left down six points. Northern Illinois, which plays in the MAC, got the ball to the Chanticleers’ 4-yard line for a first down. But with 2 seconds remaining, the clock began to run without the referee finishing spotting the football.

Rocky Lombardi was about to take the snap but time ran out, and the game was ruled over. Players from Coastal Carolina, who compete in the Sun Belt Conference, began to celebrate while Northern Illinois players looked stunned.

Steinbrecher was unhappy with the ending.

"At the end of last night’s NIU vs. Coastal Carolina football game in Orlando, a series of errors by the on-field officials and the replay official denied NIU the opportunity to run one more play," Steinbrecher said. "Following the reception along the sideline, the play should have been stopped for a review. Also, the clock was not managed appropriately on what should have been the final play as the center judge should have been allowed to clear the center before the referee wound the clock.

"This should not have occurred, and the egregious errors around a potential game-changing situation is both unfortunate and unacceptable. Congratulations to the student-athletes and coaches at NIU and Coastal Carolina for tremendous seasons and a hard-fought bowl game."

Conference USA officials were refereeing the game. The conference acknowledged errors in a separate statement.

"At the conclusion of last night’s Tailgreeter Cure Bowl, a replay review should have been warranted following a reception along the sideline with two seconds remaining. With the time remaining, there was a mechanical error in how the clock was managed. The center judge should have been allowed to clear the line of scrimmage before the clock was started," C-USA Coordinator of Football Officials Mike Defee said in a statement.

Northern Illinois won the MAC title after a winless 2020 season, but Coastal Carolina won the Cure Bowl, 47-41.

Chanticleers quarterback Grayson McCall threw four touchdown passes.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.