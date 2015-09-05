Lynx Sign Guard Kalana Greene

The Minnesota Lynx have signed guard Kalana Greene to add depth to their backcourt.

The team announced the move Wednesday, but terms of the contract were not disclosed.

Greene, a 5-foot-10 guard who has played for four WNBA franchises in her career, was most recently with San Antonio. She was waived by the Stars on June 23 after playing in 11 games, including six starts, averaging 4.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 0.7 assists.

In 165 WNBA games with the New York Liberty, Connecticut Sun, Washington Mystics and Stars, Greene has averaged 4.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 18.7 minutes. She was originally chosen in the second round (13th overall) by the Liberty in the 2010 draft out of Connecticut.

While in college, Greene played alongside current Lynx players Maya Moore and Renee Montgomery, winning a national championship with the Huskies in 2009.

After adding Greene, Minnesota's roster is at 12.