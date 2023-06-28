Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

WNBA
Published

Lynx defeat Storm behind Napheesa Collier's career-high 33 points

Diamond Miller scored 18 points in her return from injury

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 28 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 28

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Napheesa Collier had a career-high 33 points and 10 rebounds, Diamond Miller added 18 points in her return from an injury and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Seattle Storm 104-93 on Tuesday night.

Minnesota made its first six shots of the fourth quarter during a 14-5 run to extend its lead to 94-79. After Seattle got within eight points, Miller made a jumper near the free-throw line with 36.3 seconds left to seal it.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Diamond Miller celebrates with Napheesa Collier

Minnesota Lynx guard Diamond Miller, right, celebrates next to forward Napheesa Collier (24) after a timeout called by the Seattle Storm during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Minneapolis.  (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Collier scored 24 in the second half to help the Lynx reach 100-plus points for the first time this season.

BRITTNEY GRINER CALLS AIRPORT HARASSMENT INCIDENT 'ROCK BOTTOM' FOR WNBA

Diamond Miller celebrates

Minnesota Lynx guard Diamond Miller (1) celebrates after making a basket while fouled during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Seattle Storm, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Minneapolis.  (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Kayla McBride also scored 18 points for Minnesota (5-9). Rookie Dorka Juhasz had 10 points and 12 rebounds for her first double-double. Miller, who missed the last eight games due to an ankle injury, was 8 of 13 from the field in 31 minutes.

Minnesota scored 53 points in the opening 20 minutes for its highest-scoring half of the season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jewell Loyd drives on Diamond Miller

Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd (24) works toward the basket against Minnesota Lynx guard Diamond Miller (1) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Minneapolis.  (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Ezi Magbegor and Sami Whitcomb each scored 20 points for Seattle (4-10). Jewell Loyd and Ivana Dojkic added 14 points apiece. Whitcomb made six of Seattle's 13 3-pointers.