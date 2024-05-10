Expand / Collapse search
NBA Playoffs

Luka Doncic press conference interrupted with lewd noises after Mavericks Game 2 win: 'I hope that’s not live'

A loud moaning could be heard from inside the media room

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
Luka Doncic was all smiles during his postgame presser on Thursday night after the Dallas Mavericks beat the Oklahoma City Thunder to even the Western Conference semifinals series at one game a piece. 

That was until he was interrupted by a lewd sound that appeared to be coming from inside the room. 

Luka Doncic speaks to the media

Luka Doncic, #77 of the Dallas Mavericks, talks to the media after the game during the postgame press conference during Round 2 Game 2 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs on May 9, 2024 at Paycom Arena in Oklahoma City. (Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)

Doncic, who had 29 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists to help the Mavericks beat the Thunder 119-119, was explaining what the difference in their game was when a loud moaning sound interrupted his train of thought. 

Doncic stared around the room in disbelief as the sound continued. 

"Okay, moving on," one reporter quickly responded. 

Doncic bowed his head and covered his face in disbelief, before saying with a laugh, "I hope that’s not live." 

Luka Doncic reacts to a call

Luka Doncic, #77 of the Dallas Mavericks, reacts during the second quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game Two of the Western Conference Second Round Playoffs at Paycom Center on May 9, 2024 in Oklahoma City. (Joshua Gateley/Getty Images)

The origin of the audio was not clear. WFAA reported that the sound appeared to be coming from someone’s laptop in the media room. 

The conversation eventually refocused on the Mavericks Game 2 victory. Doncic battled through a sprained right knee and a bloodied left knee after being held to 19 points in Game 1.

Luka Doncic takes a shot

Luka Doncic, #77 of the Dallas Mavericks, shoots the ball during the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder during Round Two Game Two of the 2024 NBA Playoffs on May 9, 2024 at Paycom Arena in Oklahoma City. (Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images)

 "I think that was one of the hardest games I’ve had to play," Doncic said Thursday. "I’m battling out there trying to do my best to help the team win."

The series returns to Dallas on Saturday with a 3:30 p.m. ET tip off. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.