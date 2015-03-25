Lucic, Krug lead Bruins past Sabres

Buffalo, NY (SportsNetwork.com) - Milan Lucic scored twice and added an assist as the Boston Bruins took a 5-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres at First Niagara Center.

Torey Krug also had two goals while Dougie Hamilton scored once for the Bruins, who finished up a perfect three-game road trip. Chad Johnson needed to stop just 14 shots for the win.

Cody Hodgson and Nikita Zadorov had the goals for the Sabres, who are now 0-6-1 on home ice this season. Ryan Miller allowed all five goals on 34 shots in the loss.

Boston got on the board at 11:01 of the first period as a Jarome Iginla shot from the slot hit off the skate of Lucic, and trickled between the pads of Miller.

The score stayed that way until 40 seconds into the second period as Iginla skated down the right wing and passed it over to the front where Lucic got a stick on it for his fifth of the year.

Buffalo got one back on the power play at 8:21 of the second as a shot by Thomas Vanek from the left wing went off the right skate of Hodgson and snuck past Johnson.

The Bruins got the goal back 3:29 later as a transition play saw Brad Marchand skate down the left wing and pass it over to the right where Hamilton wristed it into the right corner for a 3-1 lead.

Zadorov's first career goal came at 15:10 of the second as his backhand from the right wing found the back of the net.

"I thought our young guys have been really good," said Sabres head coach Ron Rolston about Zadorov. "He's been one of our better guys out there."

Boston, though, made it a 4-2 game at 4:17 of the third as Reilly Smith won a battle behind the net and tossed the puck in front where Krug swept it in.

Some ugliness occurred just under two minutes later, as Buffalo enforcer John Scott delivered a shot to the head of Boston's Loui Eriksson. Eriksson eventually made his way off the ice with some help while Scott, who eventually had to fight Bruins defenseman Adam McQuaid, was handed two majors and a match penalty.

"You want to make sure you're there to support one another and stick up for one another," said McQuaid.

Boston scored on the extended advantage with Krug's third of the season on a wrist shot from the left circle at 9:42.

Game Notes

It was announced after the game that Eriksson was taken to a hospital and will remaining there overnight under observation ... Boston hosts San Jose on Thursday ... Buffalo plays in Florida on Friday ... The Sabres took three of the five games against the Bruins last season ... Boston was 1-for-4 on the power play while Buffalo went 1-for-3 .. Zadorov became the second youngest player to score a goal in Sabres history, with Pierre Turgeon (1987-88) the youngest.