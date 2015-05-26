Expand / Collapse search
Luca Sbisa scores 36 seconds into overtime, Canucks ground Jets 3-2

By | Associated Press
    Vancouver Canucks defenseman Luca Sbisa (5) celebrates his game-winning goal with teammates Nick Bonino (13) an Dan Hamhuis (2) during overtime of an NHL hockey game against the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2015, in Vancouver, British Columbia. Vancouver won 3-2. (AP Photo/The Canadian Press, Jonathan Hayward) (The Associated Press)

    Vancouver Canucks right wing Jannik Hansen (36) trips over Winnipeg Jets right wing Michael Frolik (67) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2015, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (AP Photo/The Canadian Press, Jonathan Hayward) (The Associated Press)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia – Luca Sbisa scored 36 seconds into overtime and the Vancouver Canucks defeated the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Alexandre Burrows and Ronalds Kenins scored in regulation for Vancouver. Eddie Lack stopped 26 shots.

Bryan Little and Blake Wheeler had goals for Winnipeg, which got 30 saves from Ondrej Pavelec.

Sbisa took a feed from Radim Vrbata on a 2-on-1 rush and beat Pavelec for his third of the season.

Little's 20th goal came after Canucks defenseman Alexander Edler's stick broke on an easy clearing attempt with his team down a man at 2:13 of the third. Jets captain Andrew Ladd grabbed the loose puck and quickly found Little, who ripped a shot high over Lack's blocker.