Luca Sbisa scores 36 seconds into overtime, Canucks ground Jets 3-2

Luca Sbisa scored 36 seconds into overtime and the Vancouver Canucks defeated the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Alexandre Burrows and Ronalds Kenins scored in regulation for Vancouver. Eddie Lack stopped 26 shots.

Bryan Little and Blake Wheeler had goals for Winnipeg, which got 30 saves from Ondrej Pavelec.

Sbisa took a feed from Radim Vrbata on a 2-on-1 rush and beat Pavelec for his third of the season.

Little's 20th goal came after Canucks defenseman Alexander Edler's stick broke on an easy clearing attempt with his team down a man at 2:13 of the third. Jets captain Andrew Ladd grabbed the loose puck and quickly found Little, who ripped a shot high over Lack's blocker.