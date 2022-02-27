Luca de la Torre scores 1st goal of the second for Heracles

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

American midfielder Luca de la Torre scored his first goal of the season, helping Heracles beat Zwolle 2-0 in the Dutch Eredivisie.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

De la Torre, a 23-year-old from San Diego, put Heracles ahead in the 19th minute Saturday when he chipped the ball over goalkeeper Kostas Lamprou with a right-foot shot from 23 yards.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

De la Torre's only other goal for Heracles was against Zwolle last March 7.

He has made five appearances for the U.S.