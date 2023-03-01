LSU's Olivia Dunne teams up with the 'newest recruit' for viral TikTok clip

LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne ended last week on a high note as she helped the Tigers to a victory over Alabama in her first appearance of the season and Tuesday introduced the "newest recruit."

Dunne scored a 9.825 on bars as LSU topped the Crimson Tide on Friday and then teamed up with fellow social media influencer Katie Sigmond for a brief five-second clip that has already surpassed 4 million views.

The New Jersey native posted the clip with the lyrics "I wish there were two of me" playing in the background. The two women danced as they clasped hands together.

Dunne is one of the most-followed collegiate athletes across social media and boasts more than 7.2 million followers on TikTok alone.

Sigmond boasts millions of followers herself across several social media platforms. She has more than 3.1 million followers on Instagram and is about to hit the 1 million-follower mark on TikTok. On her TikTok account, she posted her own video with Dunne on Monday showing the two strolling through LSU’s gym and jumping into a foam pit as they lip sync an Ice Spic track.

The influencers’ collaboration quickly went viral.

Dunne is in her junior year at LSU and has had massive crowds show up to her meets.

The fan attention has prompted police to increase security measures at her meets, and LSU has implemented new security measures.

In January, Dunne tweeted that she appreciated the support from the fans but urged them to be more respectful.

"I will always appreciate and love the support from you guys, but if you come to a meet, I want to ask you to please be respectful of the other gymnasts and the gymnastics community as we are just doing our job," she wrote.

According to On3 Sports, Dunne has an NIL valuation of $2.3 million. She reportedly earns around $2 million with various sponsorships, including the activewear brand Vuori, American Eagle and Planet Fuel. Dunne is also signed to the WME Sports agency.

When Dunne first started at LSU in 2021, she made the SEC’s First-Year Academic Honor Roll and was a WCGA Academic All-American. She was a WCGA All-American in the uneven bars and, in 2022, was named to the SEC Academic Honor Roll.

Fox News’ Chantz Martin contributed to this report.