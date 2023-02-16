LSU’s Olivia Dunne shares Valentine’s Day messages: 'If you want to make out with me, just ask'

The most famous gymnast on the planet continues to melt hearts.

LSU's Olivia Dunne, who's become a media sensation, shared messages on both Instagram and TikTok on Valentine's Day that got her supporters in a tizzy.

Dunne, who's making seven-figures with NIL deals, put up two photos on Instagram in a white dress with red roses sitting on a wooden bench.

"he loves me…he loves me not," her caption read.

One fan was so enthused with the post that he wrote he "would get diagnosed with a terminal illness so my Make-A-Wish could be to spend a day with you." Another asked if "they grew."

Dunne also posted on TikTok, this time in a black dress, holding both red and pink roses.

"If you want to make out with me, just ask. I'll say yes," she lipsynced on Tik Tok.

A user commented on her video to "give me pink eye," to which she replied, "Good heavens." Another invited Dunne to his "place" for dinner at "7pm," to which she asked the user what he was making.

Dunne continues to be the main draw in all of LSU's meets and has no problem raking in the cash.

"Seven figures," she told the New York Times in November. "That is something I'm proud of. Especially since I'm a woman in college sports. There are no professional leagues for most women's sports after college."