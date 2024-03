Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

LSU women’s basketball head coach Kim Mulkey sounded off on the melee that ensued late in the team’s SEC Tournament Championship loss to South Carolina on Sunday night.

The incident occurred after Tigers guard Flau’jae Johnson fouled MiLaysia Fulwiley following a steal. Johnson did not appreciate Ashlyn Watkins flexing in her face and pushed her away. As Johnson began to walk away, Gamecocks center Kamilla Cardoso sprinted over and shoved Johnson to the ground.

The skirmish was launched from there. It resulted in six ejections. Cardoso was ejected for fighting and will have to miss the team’s first NCAA Tournament game.

When asked about the fight, Mulkey did not hold back.

"It's ugly, it's not good, no one wants to be a part of that," she said, via ESPN. "But I'll tell you this, I wish (Cardoso) would've pushed Angel Reese. If you're 6-8, don't push somebody that little. That was uncalled for in my opinion. Let those two girls who were jawing, let them go at it."

Johnson is listed at 5 feet, 10 inches tall.

Cardoso offered an apology in a post on X.

"I would like to extend my sincerest apologies for my actions during today’s game," she wrote. "My behavior was not representative of who I am as a person or the South Carolina program, and I deeply regret any discomfort or inconvenience it may have caused.

"I take full responsibility for my actions and assure you that I am committed to conducting myself with the utmost respect and sportsmanship in the future."

South Carolina won the game 79-72.