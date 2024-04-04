LSU's Kim Mulkey posts proud message for Angel Reese after Reese declares for WNBA Draft

The relationship between Angel Reese and Kim Mulkey seemed to hit some bumps this season, but the head coach was clear about her feelings for the future WNBA star.

Reese missed four games earlier this year, which was speculated to be a suspension, and Mulkey often kept quiet about why Reese was absent.

But Reese led LSU to the Elite Eight, where they lost to Iowa in a rematch of last year's national championship.

About two days after the loss, Reese announced she was declaring for the WNBA Draft.

Mulkey and Reese shared a long embrace when Reese fouled out of the game against the Hawkeyes, and Mulkey paid tribute to Reese in an Instagram post.

"[Checkmark emoji] National Champion. [Checkmark emoji] Soon-to-be graduate of LSU. [Checkmark emoji] Inspired countless individuals, young & old. Keep growing the game @angelreese10," Mulkey wrote. The photo was of the two hugging.

Reese commented, "thank you coach!!!" with a flaming heart emoji.

"I’ve done everything I wanted to in college," Reese said when revealing her WNBA decision to Vogue. "I’ve won a national championship, I’ve gotten (Southeastern Conference) Player of the Year, I’ve been an All-American. My ultimate goal is to be a pro and to be one of the greatest basketball players to play, ever. I feel like I'm ready."

Reese started her collegiate journey at Maryland , where she played for two seasons before transferring to LSU. She averaged 23 points and 15.4 rebounds per game in 2022-23. She was a unanimous All-America selection and guided LSU to a national championship, winning the Most Outstanding Player award of the tournament.

She was thrust into the spotlight in that national championship. Her trash talking to Caitlin Clark became one of the highlights of the game. It catapulted her to fame that helped land her lucrative NIL deals, including one with Sports Illustrated.

This season, she averaged 18.6 points and 13.4 rebounds.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.

