Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

March Madness
Published

LSU's Angel Reese explains Caitlin Clark trash talk: 'I don't take disrespect lightly'

Reese garnered immense backlash for taunt

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 2 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 2

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

LSU star Angel Reese explained why she gave Iowa’s Caitlin Clark a taste of her own medicine at the end of the Tigers’ national championship win against the Hawkeyes on Sunday night.

Reese pointed to her ring finger to signify she was ready to get the championship party started and hit Clark with the John Cena "you can’t see me taunt." Reese immediately received a ton of backlash on social media for it.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

LSU's Angel Reese reacts after the NCAA Women's Final Four championship basketball game against Iowa Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Dallas.

LSU's Angel Reese reacts after the NCAA Women's Final Four championship basketball game against Iowa Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

But she told ESPN hosts what she was thinking in the moment and gave props to Clark as a player. She pointed to how Clark waved off a South Carolina player in the national semifinal on Friday night, which even prompted a reaction from LSU guard Alexis Morris before the game.

"Caitlin Clark is a hell of a player for sure, but I don’t take disrespect lightly," Reese said. "And she disrespected Alexis and South Carolina, they’re still my SEC girls, too. You all are not going to disrespect them either.

Angel Reese #10 of the LSU Lady Tigers reacts towards Caitlin Clark #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes during the fourth quarter during the 2023 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament championship game at American Airlines Center on April 02, 2023 in Dallas, Texas.

Angel Reese #10 of the LSU Lady Tigers reacts towards Caitlin Clark #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes during the fourth quarter during the 2023 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament championship game at American Airlines Center on April 02, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

LSU'S ANGEL REESE GIVES IOWA'S CAITLIN CLARK TASTE OF HER OWN MEDICINE IN NATIONAL TITLE WIN, IGNITES DEBATE

"I wanted to pick her pocket. I had a moment at the end of the game, and I was just in my bag."

LSU won the game, 102-85, for the program’s first national championship.

Reese was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player. She had 15 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Morris had 21 points and nine assists.

Apr 2, 2023; Dallas, TX, USA; LSU Lady Tigers forward Angel Reese (10) gestures towards Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark (22) after the final round of the Women's Final Four NCAA tournament at the American Airlines Center.

Apr 2, 2023; Dallas, TX, USA; LSU Lady Tigers forward Angel Reese (10) gestures towards Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark (22) after the final round of the Women's Final Four NCAA tournament at the American Airlines Center. (Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Clark finished the game with 30 points.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.