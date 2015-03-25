LSU, UCLA first to advance to College World Series

LSU piled on six runs in the ninth inning on its way to trouncing Oklahoma, 11-1, and UCLA blanked Cal State Fullerton, 3-0, as the two became the first teams to advance to the 2013 College World Series.

JaCoby Jones was 4-for-4 with three runs scored and two RBI for the Tigers, who have qualified for their first trip to Omaha since 2009 and 16th overall. Ty Ross finished with two hits and three RBI, while Andrew Stevenson, Mark Laird, Alex Bregman and Raph Rhymes also added two hits each.

Four LSU pitchers combined to allow just five hits to Oklahoma.

UCLA scored all three of its runs in the first inning in its victory. Pat Gallagher went 2-for-4 with two RBI. Shane Zeile knocked home a run as well for the Bruins, who have advanced to the College World Series for the third time in the past four years.

Nick Vander Tuig pitched 6 1/3 scoreless innings in the win, surrendering eight hits and striking out four. David Berg recorded the last four outs for the save.

In other Super Regional action, Skye Bolt delivered the game-winning RBI single with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning as the North Carolina Tar Heels defeated the South Carolina Gamecocks, 6-5, in the first game of a best-of-three series in Chapel Hill.

Bolt, Colin Moran, Cody Stubbs and Brian Holberton each collected two hits for UNC, the tournament's No. 1 overall seed, with Holberton adding a pair of RBI.

The Tar Heels were able to escape a rocky start from Kent Emanuel, who allowed seven hits and four earned runs in just 2 1/3 innings. Trent Thornton earned the win in relief, surrounding one run in three innings of work.

NC State also captured a win in walk-off fashion, as an RBI single by Jake Fincher in the bottom of the ninth lifted the Wolfpack to a 4-3 triumph over Rice.

Logan Ratledge tied the game earlier in the inning after executing a squeeze play.

Carlos Rodon pitched 8 1/3 innings, allowing 11 hits and three earned runs while striking out nine in the no-decision. Josh Easley earned the win after retiring just one batter in the top of the ninth.

Behind the momentum of a four-run seventh inning, Indiana took down Florida State in the first game of the Tallahassee Super Regional, 10-9.

Kyle Schwarber belted his 19th home run of the season in the slugfest for the Seminoles, finishing 2-for-4 with four RBI.

In Charlottesville, Mississippi State opened up its series with Virginia by collecting 20 hits in the 11-6 win.

Adam Frazier went 6-for-6 out of the leadoff spot for the Bulldogs with three RBI and two runs scored. Hunter Renfroe was 4-for-5 with three RBI, while Wes Rea and Demarcus Henderson collected three hits apiece.

After allowing three runs in the first inning, Kendal Graveman settled down the rest of the way to earn the win, yielding four earned runs over 5 1/3 innings. Ross Mitchell closed out the contest with 3 2/3 innings of scoreless action.

Meanwhile, Louisville opened up its Super Regional series in Nashville by claiming a 5-3 victory over Vanderbilt.

Trailing 2-1 heading into the top of the seventh, the Cardinals took control of the game by piecing together a three-run inning, highlighted by a pitch-hit two-run single by Matt Helms.

Zak Wasserman also finished with two RBI.

Kansas State needed 10 innings to defeat Oregon State, 6-2, in the first game of the Corvallis Super Regional.

With two outs and nobody on in the top of the ninth and the Wildcats down by one, Ross Kivett ripped a double to right center and Tanner Witt tied the game with an RBI single. They tacked on four more runs in the 10th inning, with Jon Davis's RBI single proving to be the game-winner.

Nate Williams and Jake Matthys combined to pitch five scoreless innings in relief.