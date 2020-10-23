Expand / Collapse search
LSU to start true freshman in place of injured Myles Brennan vs. South Carolina

Myles Brennan was injured in his game against Missouri last week

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
LSU, the defending college football national champions, will start a true freshman at quarterback on Saturday as the Tigers take on South Carolina.

Ed Orgeron told reporters that T.J. Finley will get the start over Max Johnson when LSU looks to pick up its second win of the season, according to 24/7 Sports.

Finley is temporarily replacing Myles Brennan, who was injured during the team’s loss against Missouri.

Orgeron said Monday Brennan is still the team’s starting quarterback no matter how well Finley or Johnson play.

“You know, Myles is showing he can be our quarterback. He's had three phenomenal football games. We like Myles,” Orgeron said. But, hey, I'm telling you, these two young quarterbacks are great players. I'm anxious to see what they can do. We'll cross that bridge when we get there. Right now Myles is our starting quarterback.”

In high school, Finley had 7,242 passing yards with 57 touchdown passes in three seasons as a starter. Johnson, in high school, had 5,236 passing yards and 49 touchdown passes.

Both Finley and Johnson got to LSU before the Tigers took on Clemson in the national championship game in January, according to 24/7 Sports.

