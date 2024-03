Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

LSU Tigers women’s basketball star Angel Reese waved goodbye to one of the Middle Tennessee State players during the round of 32 in the tournament as she fouled out in the third quarter.

Reese battled with Middle Tennessee State’s bigs all game long. And with 59 seconds left in the frame, Anastasiia Boldyreva fouled out of the game.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The ESPN broadcast spotted Reese waving goodbye as she went back to her bench. Boldyreva played 16 minutes in the game and had nine points. LSU was only up six points at that point, but it seemed to turn the game around.

LSU went on to win the game 83-56, but Reese's action didn’t go unnoticed on social media.

VIEW THE MOMENT ON X.

"Waving goodbye while you’re up 6 on an 11 seed isn’t the flex you think it is Angel. Not to mention the flop," one fan wrote on X.

"Angel Reese waving bye bye as opponent fouls out. When people say she has no class, look no further. And her coach condones it," another fan added on X with clown emojis.

But fans of Reese came to her defense.

NCAA REF PULLED FROM WOMEN'S TOURNAMENT GAME AT HALFTIME OVER 'BACKGROUND CONFLICT'

"I love that Angel Reese knows y’all are gonna talk trash about her and still does whatever she wants to do," one Reese fan wrote. "She a real one and y’all can’t stand it."

Another added that they wanted more trash talking in sports and had no problem with Reese’s energy.

Reese came under similar scrutiny in last year’s national championship against Iowa when she proceeded to give Caitlin Clark some of her own trash talk back at her. LSU topped Iowa to win the national title.

She finished the game with 20 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and two steals. Her point total was one shy of tying Flau’jae Johnson for the most in the game.

The Tigers will face off against the winner of UCLA and Creighton in the Sweet 16. Should Iowa get past West Virginia and then Colorado, the Hawkeyes and Tigers could potentially meet in the regional final.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Blue Raiders finished their season 30-5. The team upset Louisville to get to the round of 32.