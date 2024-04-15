Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

WNBA

LSU star Angel Reese selected No. 7 overall by Chicago Sky

Angel Reese joins South Carolina's Kamilla Cardoso, who the Sky chose No. 3 overall

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 15 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 15

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Chicago Sky were not done grabbing star forwards in the 2024 WNBA Draft, as they selected LSU star Angel Reese seventh overall on Monday night. 

This pick comes after Chicago took South Carolina's Kamilla Cardoso No. 3 overall. 

Reese’s stardom skyrocketed after transferring from Maryland to LSU for the 2022-23 season. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Angel Reese vs UCLA

Mar 30, 2024; Albany, NY, USA; LSU Tigers forward Angel Reese (10) reacts to a foul call against the UCLA Bruins during the second half in the semifinals of the Albany Regional of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at MVP Arena. (Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports)

She averaged a double-double with 23 points and 15.4 rebounds per game, as her relentless style of play led the Tigers to a national title, defeating Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes in the NCAA Tournament last year.

The Tigers made a Final Four run again this year with Reese leading the way alongside future WNBA stars like Flau’Jae Johnson, though they weren’t able to beat the Hawkeyes this time around. 

CAITLIN CLARK SELECTED NO 1 OVERALL BY INDIANA FEVER IN 2024 WNBA DRAFT

Still, Reese’s season ended with 34 double-doubles, the most in NCAA history, as she averaged 18.6 points and 13.4 rebounds per game over 33 contests. 

As she fought back tears after hearing her name being called, Reese expressed her excitement to play with Cardoso, who she said she’s been competing against since high school. 

Angel Reese reacts to play

Angel Reese #10 of the LSU Tigers reacts during the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament at MVP Arena on April 01, 2024 in Albany, New York. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Reese is also happy to be coached by Teresa Weatherspoon, the Sky’s new head coach and a Hall of Famer who played for the New York Liberty since the beginning of the WNBA. 

Reese is a relentless player in the paint, and along with Cardoso, the Sky have an immediate presence down low, whether they're on the court together or swapping in and out. 

Off the court, Reese has built a large following since joining the Tigers, being unapologetic for the way she competes, which has included some trash talk the past two seasons. 

Angel Reese looks on

Angel Reese #10 of the LSU Tigers looks on during the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament at MVP Arena on April 01, 2024 in Albany, New York. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Reese's popularity is a perfect addition to the WNBA, a league that continues to grow its reach as stars develop. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.