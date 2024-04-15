LSU star Angel Reese selected No. 7 overall by Chicago Sky

The Chicago Sky were not done grabbing star forwards in the 2024 WNBA Draft, as they selected LSU star Angel Reese seventh overall on Monday night.

This pick comes after Chicago took South Carolina's Kamilla Cardoso No. 3 overall.

Reese’s stardom skyrocketed after transferring from Maryland to LSU for the 2022-23 season.

She averaged a double-double with 23 points and 15.4 rebounds per game, as her relentless style of play led the Tigers to a national title, defeating Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes in the NCAA Tournament last year.

The Tigers made a Final Four run again this year with Reese leading the way alongside future WNBA stars like Flau’Jae Johnson, though they weren’t able to beat the Hawkeyes this time around.

Still, Reese’s season ended with 34 double-doubles, the most in NCAA history, as she averaged 18.6 points and 13.4 rebounds per game over 33 contests.

As she fought back tears after hearing her name being called, Reese expressed her excitement to play with Cardoso, who she said she’s been competing against since high school.

Reese is also happy to be coached by Teresa Weatherspoon, the Sky’s new head coach and a Hall of Famer who played for the New York Liberty since the beginning of the WNBA.

Reese is a relentless player in the paint, and along with Cardoso, the Sky have an immediate presence down low, whether they're on the court together or swapping in and out.

Off the court, Reese has built a large following since joining the Tigers, being unapologetic for the way she competes, which has included some trash talk the past two seasons.

Reese's popularity is a perfect addition to the WNBA, a league that continues to grow its reach as stars develop.

