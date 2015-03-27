LSU DE Sam Montgomery to miss rest of the season

LSU coach Les Miles says starting defensive end Sam Montgomery will miss the rest of the season with torn ligaments in his right knee.

Miles said Wednesday that the team is scheduling reconstructive surgery and that Montgomery would not play again until next fall.

Montgomery was injured during the first quarter of No. 12 LSU's 16-14 victory over Tennessee last Saturday while attempting rush the quarterback from the right end.

Montgomery had 18 total tackles, with six tackles for losses including two sacks.

LSU (5-0, 3-0 SEC) plays at No. 14 Florida this Saturday.