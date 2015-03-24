LPGA Tour returns to the Bay Area for first time in 4 years with Swinging Skirts Classic

When Yani Tseng found out the Swinging Skirts Golf Team from her native Taiwan planned to host an LPGA event on U.S. soil, she had her initial doubts.

Then, the top Taiwanese women's golfer changed her tune as she realized just how determined this group — a private, Taiwanese nonprofit of amateur golfers — is to promote its countrywomen on the world stage and boost the women's game globally.

Tseng and her counterparts are thrilled to take part in April's inaugural $1.8 million, 144-player Swinging Skirts LPGA Classic at Lake Merced Golf Club outside San Francisco, marking the LPGA's return to the Bay Area for the first time in four years.

The last LPGA event in the area was the 2010 CVS/pharmacy LPGA Challenge at Blackhawk Country Club in Danville.