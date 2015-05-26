Love injured, Smith ejected in Game 4

Boston, MA (SportsNetwork.com) - Cleveland forward Kevin Love left with an injury and teammate J.R. Smith was later ejected as Game 4 between the Cavaliers and Celtics got physical Sunday afternoon.

Love suffered a left shoulder injury in the first quarter while battling Boston big man Kelly Olynyk, keying a series of increasingly chippy plays.

Olynyk clutched Love's left arm as they scrambled to chase after a loose ball and the motion jarred Love's arm down away from his body. He grabbed at his left shoulder as he ran the length of the court, past the Cavs bench and into the tunnel.

The team said he would not return.

Cleveland's Kendrick Perkins was whistled for a flagrant foul and also picked up a technical in the second quarter after shoving Boston's Jae Crowder to the court while setting a pick.

Crowder, who had been guarding Cavs star LeBron James near the sideline, also received a technical foul after he and Perkins jawed at each other in a scrum.

Smith was ejected in the third quarter for hitting Crowder across the face as he boxed the Celtics forward out under the basket. Crowder gave him a little shove in the back and Smith connected with his right hand as he wheeled around in the direction of the ball.

Crowder left the game with what Boston said was a left knee sprain suffered on the same play.

Cleveland leads the series 3-0. Love averaged 18.3 points over his first three career playoff games and had two points before leaving Sunday's game.