Love and son win Father/Son Challenge

Davis Love III and his son Dru fired an 11- under 61 on Sunday to secure a 1-stroke victory at the Father/Son Challenge.

The Loves, who were the runners-up the last time this event was contested in 2008, finished at 23-under 121 at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club at Grand Lakes Resort.

The event is a two-day competition with the teams playing a two-man scramble. The Loves entered Sunday's final round with 1-stroke lead and maintained the advantage.

Larry and Josh Nelson, the 2004 and 2008 champions, fired a 60 on Sunday and ended in second place at 22-under, while Vijay and Qass Singh carded a 61 -- good for a third-place result at 21-under.

Mark and Shaun O'Meara shot 63 and joined David Duval and his stepson Nick Karavites in fourth place at minus-20. The Duval team carded a final-round 61.

Jack and Gary Nicklaus, the 1999 champs, posted a 63 and ended in a tie for sixth at 19-under with Fred Funk and his son Taylor (64), and Fuzzy Zoeller and his daughter Gretchen (60). Funk and his son were late additions to the field.

Hale and Steve Irwin shot 64 and ended in alone in ninth place at minus-18, Bernhard Langer and his daughter Christina (65) placed 10th at 17-under, Lee and Connor Janzen (65) ended in 11th at minus-16 and the duos of Steve and Sam Elkington (63) and Raymond and Robert Floyd (65) tied for 12th.

The teams of Sandy and James Lyle and Lanny and Tucker Wadkins both recorded a 65 on Sunday -- good for a 14th-place tie at 13-under.

Nick and Matthew Faldo (69) took 16th place at 12-under, while Lee and Daniel Trevino (65) finished in 17th place at 10-under.

Arnold Palmer and his grandson Will Wears carded a 76 and rounded out the field at 12-over.