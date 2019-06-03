Louisville Cardinals pitcher ejected for saying 'that's horrible,' receives four-game suspension

Louisville Cardinals pitcher Michael McAvene received a four-game suspension Sunday following his ejection from a game against the Indiana Hoosiers in the college baseball tournament.

McAvene, who was pitching, was ejected for saying “that’s horrible” at an umpire over a call he disagreed with in the ninth inning with two outs in the Cardinals' 9-7 win over the Hoosiers.

“I would have liked a warning,” Louisville coach Dan McDonnell told reporters after the game, according to the Courier-Journal. “I just think the magnitude at this time of the year ... I got a warning, which is fair. I ran out there to fight for my guy, give me a warning. I toned it down after that. It’s just disappointing Michael didn’t get a warning because I think he deserved it. There’s a lot of emotions. These kids put it on the line”

McAvene was ejected for “disputing an umpire’s decision and unsportsmanlike conduct” directed at the umpire, according to an NCAA statement.

An in-game ejection carries an automatic four-game suspension, the NCAA said.

Louisville advanced to the regional final against Illinois State.

McAvene had recorded 46 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings this season to go along with his 2.67 ERA.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.