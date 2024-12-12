Louisville basketball coach grateful for free sneakers, hot wife amid tough schedule: ‘A pretty good life’

The Louisville men’s basketball team snapped a three-game losing streak with a win over UTEP on Wednesday night, but a grueling stretch of games could put the Cardinals back in trouble.

Even so, head coach Pat Kelsey is still counting his blessings.

During his post-game presser after Louisville edged UTEP 77-74, Kelsey was asked how he’s dealing with a tough schedule that featured a loss to Duke on Sunday, UTEP on Wednesday and big game against rival Kentucky on Saturday.

His reply?

"I mean, we get a bunch of free sneakers, I wear sweatsuits to work, my kids are healthy, my wife’s hot – I’ve got a pretty good life," Kelsey said as the room full of reporters broke out in laughter.

"We get to play college basketball. We get to play in the Yum Center. We get to get ready for UTEP. My dad used to say it all the time. I would say, ‘Hey dad, you got to go to work today?’ He would say, ‘Son, I get to go to work today.’"

Kelsey admitted that while this stretch of the schedule hasn’t been easy, he’s proud of the team’s efforts.

"The schedule’s been a little bit difficult. We’ve had some adversity, but the guys have been awesome. The process has been great. The results will take care of themselves."

Terrence Edwards Jr. had 22 points on Wednesday night to help Louisville snap a three-game losing streak ahead of a big matchup with No. 5 ranked Kentucky.

The Cardinals are 6-4 this season with Kelsey as head coach. He was hired earlier this year after Kenny Payne, a former Cardinals player, was fired after going 12-52 in two historically bad seasons.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.